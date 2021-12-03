The Comprehensive Output Value of Coffee in Pu’er City Exceeds CNY 1,200,000,000 in the first half year

According to the statistics of Pu’er Tea and Coffee Industry Development Center, in the first half of 2021, the coffee industry in Pu’er City continued to develop and grow, with the comprehensive output value of CNY 1,288,000,000, the average unit price of coffee beans of CNY 22.7 per kilogram, the tax paid by the coffee industry of CNY 7,965,400, 10 industrial enterprises above designated scale, 412 coffee primary processing plants, and the per capita income of farmers from coffee of CNY 3,836, covering 75,000 households and 255,000 people to plant and process.