English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Three Cultural Centers in Pu’er were Selected as National First-Class Centers

(People's Daily Online)    16:48, December 03, 2021

Recently, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced publicly the List of First-class, Second-class and Third-class Cultural Centers in the Fifth National Cultural Center Assessment and Classification, a total of one hundred and forty one of which were selected in Yunnan Province. Among them, Pu’er Cultural Center, Menglian Cultural Center and Lancang Cultural Center are selected as first-class cultural centers, while eight cultural centers including Simao Cultural Center and Ning’er Cultural Center are selected as second-class cultural centers.


