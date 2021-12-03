Three Cultural Centers in Pu’er were Selected as National First-Class Centers

Recently, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced publicly the List of First-class, Second-class and Third-class Cultural Centers in the Fifth National Cultural Center Assessment and Classification, a total of one hundred and forty one of which were selected in Yunnan Province. Among them, Pu’er Cultural Center, Menglian Cultural Center and Lancang Cultural Center are selected as first-class cultural centers, while eight cultural centers including Simao Cultural Center and Ning’er Cultural Center are selected as second-class cultural centers.