Omicron variant isolated by HKU team
(Ecns.cn) 14:45, December 02, 2021
Photo taken on Dec.1, 2021 shows the Omicron variant isolated by the University of Hong Kong (HKU) team. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Researchers at the Department of Microbiology at HKU have succeeded in the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant from clinical specimens on Wednesday. It will enable the development and production of vaccines against Omicron.
