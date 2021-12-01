Home>>
More countries introduce restrictions and travel bans due to Omicron
(Xinhua) 14:52, December 01, 2021
A Tunisair aircraft prepares for landing at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2021. Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, has been detected in a growing number of countries and regions worldwide, prompting governments to tighten their restrictions and impose new travel bans. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Blanket travel bans will not prevent int'l spread of Omicron variant: WHO
- WHO special session seeking "pandemic treaty" amid Omicron concerns
- China's pandemic response tactics still effective for Omicron: experts
- Omicron detected in various countries, WHO says unclear whether it's more dangerous
- S. African president warns of fourth wave as Omicron spreads to all provinces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.