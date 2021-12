Manzhouli launches 4th round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 08:54, December 02, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2021. Manzhouli launched a fourth round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on Wednesday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

