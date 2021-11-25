China's Inner Mongolia strives to ensure coal supply across country

Xinhua) 08:25, November 25, 2021

A staff member maneuvers coal-carrying trains at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has made enormous efforts to ensure the supply of coal across the country, as coal consumption saw a surge in early winter. China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd. has also been mobilized in various ways to ensure the transportation of coal for power generation and heating this winter and next spring. (Xinhua/Zhu Wenzhe)

A staff member checks a train carriage at the Baotou west station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a train being loaded at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Staff members spread frost-proof powder into a train carriage before loading at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a view of the Baotou west station, where up to 30,000 tonnes of coal is loaded to trains every day, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a train being loaded at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a train being loaded at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A staff member monitors the operation of loading gears at a loading station of a coal mine in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021.

