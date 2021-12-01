Home>>
Xi in my eyes | In his heart, people are always above all
(Xinhua) 08:24, December 01, 2021
"I think the common thread in the Xi Jinping thought is the people-centered (approach)," said Raphael Tuju, secretary-general of Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party.
"If you look at, for example, the profile of President Xi Jinping, he has a profile of a selfless leader," he said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Cypriot president decide to upgrade ties to strategic partnership
- What are the latest measures to boost China-Africa cooperation
- Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution to be published in Party journal
- Keynote speech by Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 8th FOCAC ministerial conference
- Xi's speeches at APEC meetings published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.