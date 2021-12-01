Xi in my eyes | In his heart, people are always above all

Xinhua) 08:24, December 01, 2021

"I think the common thread in the Xi Jinping thought is the people-centered (approach)," said Raphael Tuju, secretary-general of Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party.

"If you look at, for example, the profile of President Xi Jinping, he has a profile of a selfless leader," he said.

