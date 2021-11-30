Egypt holds 2nd edition of its largest international defense expo in Cairo

People stand near a model of ZDK-03 AWACS Aircraft at the booth of China Electronics Technology Group during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. Egypt held on Monday the second edition of its largest international defense expo, EDEX 2021, with more than 400 defense companies from 42 countries, including China, showcasing their up-to-date defense products. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

An exhibitor of China North Industries Group Corporation Limited introduces exhibits to visitors during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit the booth of China National Aero-Technology Import &Export Corporation during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit the booth of China National Aero-Technology Import &Export Corporation during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit the United Arab Emirates' exhibition area during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Egypt's exhibition area during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the France's exhibition area during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Egypt's exhibition area during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the United Arab Emirates' exhibition area during an international defense expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

