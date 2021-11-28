Chinese players shine at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series

Xinhua) 15:25, November 28, 2021

Sun Long (1st, L) and An Kai (2nd, L) of China compete during the Semifinal of men's 5000m relay race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

