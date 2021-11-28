Home>>
Chinese players shine at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series
(Xinhua) 15:25, November 28, 2021
Sun Long (1st, L) and An Kai (2nd, L) of China compete during the Semifinal of men's 5000m relay race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
