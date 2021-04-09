Speed skating for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics tested at National Speed Skating Oval

A Chinese skater competes in the 500 meter speed skating test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, April 7, 2021. The interior of the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the “Ice Ribbon”, will host speed skating events during the 2022 Winter Olympics, providing the best-ever conditions for the world's top long-track speed skaters. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)