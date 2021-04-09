Home>>
Speed skating for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics tested at National Speed Skating Oval
(Ecns.cn) 08:37, April 09, 2021
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bach calls Beijing 2022 preparations "almost a miracle"
- Sci-tech breakthroughs and innovations play essential role in construction of venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics
- “Ice Cube” for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics begins trial operation
- Highlights of ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships
- Feature: How a century-old Olympic dream has transformed a century-old railway
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.