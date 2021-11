We Are China

A look at Hegang City after blizzards in NE China

Xinhua) 09:52, November 26, 2021

Residents wait for bus after the snow is cleared in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)