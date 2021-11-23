We Are China

Second blizzard hits Changchun in half a month

Ecns.cn) 15:25, November 23, 2021

Local citizens walk on the street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

A new round of blizzard swept Jilin province on Monday, the second time in half-a-month. Thirteen cities and counties in the province are facing transport disruptions.

