Lingering blizzard brings record snowfall in NE China

Xinhua) 09:55, November 11, 2021

City gardening workers clear snow covering the trees in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A food delivery courier fulfils an online order in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Ground crew members remove ice and snow covering a plane at Longjia airport in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 7, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua)

City gardening workers clear snow covering the trees in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A postman delivers newspaper in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A sanitation worker removes snow from a pedestrian walkway in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A sanitation worker clears snow on a car in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A sanitation worker clears snow on a car in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Railway workers remove snow from the platform in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua)

Urban management workers remove snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Snowplows clear snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A food delivery courier fulfils online orders in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Snowplows clear snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A food delivery courier fulfils online orders in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A sanitation worker clears snow on a car in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A community staff member clears snow in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A snowplow clears snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)