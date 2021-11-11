Lingering blizzard brings record snowfall in NE China
City gardening workers clear snow covering the trees in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A food delivery courier fulfils an online order in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Ground crew members remove ice and snow covering a plane at Longjia airport in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 7, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua)
A postman delivers newspaper in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A sanitation worker removes snow from a pedestrian walkway in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A sanitation worker clears snow on a car in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Railway workers remove snow from the platform in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua)
Urban management workers remove snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Snowplows clear snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A food delivery courier fulfils online orders in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Snowplows clear snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A community staff member clears snow in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 10, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
A snowplow clears snow from the road in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2021. A lingering blizzard which began on Sunday has brought record snowfall in northeast China. The cold wave has brought a significant drop in temperature. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
