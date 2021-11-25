Languages

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Chinese-developed glass cover applied in Shenzhou-13 spacecraft

(Xinhua) 09:19, November 25, 2021

 

How can solar cells on Chinese crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13 stay away from harmful radiation in space?

Click to find out the Chinese-developed cover glass that matters to the power generating system of the spacecraft.

