Chinese-developed glass cover applied in Shenzhou-13 spacecraft
(Xinhua) 09:19, November 25, 2021
How can solar cells on Chinese crewed spaceship Shenzhou-13 stay away from harmful radiation in space?
Click to find out the Chinese-developed cover glass that matters to the power generating system of the spacecraft.
