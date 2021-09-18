Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft prepares for launch

(People's Daily App) 15:03, September 18, 2021

The combination of the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 carrier rocket has been vertically transported to the launch pad of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, Southern China’s Hainan province on Thursday.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and final tests will be taken before the launch of Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft as scheduled.

(Compiled by Feng Zhenglin; video from The Paper)

