Pu’er Realized the First in the “120” Emergency Rescue Grid Connection in the Whole City

At 3:00 pm on November 9, with the “120” Emergency Rescue Grid Connection of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County to the “120 Command and Dispatching Platform” of Pu’er Emergency Rescue Center, Pu’er Emergency Rescue Center completed the grid connection of “120” Emergency Rescue Special Telephone in all counties (districts), realizing unified command and dispatching of pre-hospital medical emergency treatment in Pu’er City.