China calls for online boycott of law-breaking entertainers
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator has issued a circular calling for an internet-wide boycott of entertainers who have broken the law or transgressed social morality.
There will be no room for such entertainers to seek a comeback by circumventing restrictions, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said in the circular.
Celebrity-related content promoting vulgar information or containing fake online reviews, unproven stories about entertainers or irrational acts of idol-worship, among other content, is prohibited on the internet, the office said.
Content involving entertainers endorsing products, services, brands or for-profit events can only appear as advertisements with conspicuous marks on internet platforms, the office said.
