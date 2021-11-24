China calls for online boycott of law-breaking entertainers

Xinhua) 09:16, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator has issued a circular calling for an internet-wide boycott of entertainers who have broken the law or transgressed social morality.

There will be no room for such entertainers to seek a comeback by circumventing restrictions, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission said in the circular.

Celebrity-related content promoting vulgar information or containing fake online reviews, unproven stories about entertainers or irrational acts of idol-worship, among other content, is prohibited on the internet, the office said.

Content involving entertainers endorsing products, services, brands or for-profit events can only appear as advertisements with conspicuous marks on internet platforms, the office said.

