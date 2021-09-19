China's new rule to ban minors from fan-club fundraising

Xinhua) 12:15, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Saturday started to solicit public opinion about a more strict regulation on entertainment agencies and entertainers. It will ban fundraising for stars by minors.

It is another action Chinese authorities have taken to ensure the healthy development of the entertainment industry.

The ministry requires entertainment companies to strengthen positive guidance on fan behavior and oversight over affiliated fan clubs and the social media accounts of these clubs.

In addition to prohibiting minors' participation in star-chasing and fundraising activities, encouraging them to spend money on fan-club activities other than regular purchases for tickets will be forbidden as well.

The entertainer's role in giving the right guidance to their fan groups is also emphasized in the new regulation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)