China to rectify irregularities in entertainment industry

Xinhua) 09:06, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Top Chinese authorities have suggested comprehensive and targeted measures to rectify irregularities arising from the country's entertainment industry.

According to a circular issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, China's rapidly-growing culture and entertainment industry is still troubled with various negative phenomena such as excessively high payment of entertainers, tax evasion, an excessive viewership focus, and undesirable fan culture.

The circular requires joint efforts of government departments to regulate the market, highlighting the social responsibilities of investors.

Online platforms should enhance their oversight and management of registered accounts and guard against activities to fake viewership data, it said.

Content reviews of entertainment shows should improve, said the circular, adding that minors are prohibited from participating in idol-making programs.

Gaming platforms must assume primary responsibility to install anti-addiction systems and improve real-name registration technology, it said.

Work should be done to tighten industry regulations, said the circular, demanding increased penalties for law violations of entertainers and higher standards for agents.

The circular also suggested measures to improve laws and regulations and enhance the education and training of professionals and employees in culture and entertainment businesses, as well as teenagers.

