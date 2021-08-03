China makes progress in creating wholesome fan culture

Xinhua) 09:55, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China has made progress in creating a wholesome fan culture after special operations against law-breaking and improper acts in the world of entertainment fandom.

The country's cyberspace watchdog has removed over 150,000 pieces of harmful information from online platforms and chat groups amid efforts to create a clean internet environment for starstruck web users, said the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission.

The commission urged websites and online platforms to disable functions that would induce fans to boost some certain star's popularity in a dishonest manner and to restrict underage fans from irrationally adoring stars.

The National Radio and Television Administration also carried out a one-month operation against online variety shows in a bid to curb irrational worship of viewership and money in the fandom world.

