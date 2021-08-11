China to blacklist karaoke tracks containing harmful content

Xinhua) 08:49, August 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will create a blacklist for karaoke songs, banning those that contain harmful content at karaoke venues across the country, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Tuesday.

On the list are songs containing content that endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity; violates China's religious policies and spreads cults and superstitions; and advocates obscenity, gambling, violence and drug-related crimes or instigating crimes, according to a set of interim regulations issued by the ministry.

The regulations will take effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

China has nearly 50,000 entertainment venues such as karaoke bars, which have a basic music library of over 100,000 songs.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)