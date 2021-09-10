China's culture ministry pushes for stricter entertainment regulations
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Thursday required the whole system to intensify regulations on salient problems in culture and entertainment.
Culture and tourism administrative organs at all levels and public cultural institutions were asked at a video conference to fully implement requirements on the entertainment industry and impose harsher punishments against rule violations.
The ministry will strengthen education on moral standards for all practitioners in the entertainment sector.
Operations of entertainment agents should be regulated, and the responsibilities of entertainment companies should be clearly defined, the ministry stressed.
Regular training should be established for the industry, and routine supervision should improve, the ministry said.
