China's performing arts association bans agent services for minors

Xinhua) 12:17, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Association of Performing Arts has urged the entertainment industry to ban entertainment agents from providing services for the underaged.

Strict measures should regulate minors' participation throughout the entertainment production process, and specific new mechanisms must censor underage-featured contents, said the association. It has set up a committee in charge of related issues.

It also called for efforts to prohibit enticing minors to spend money on entertainment services and set up refunding mechanisms for minors' reward money to online videos and live-streaming shows.

