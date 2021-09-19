Home>>
China's performing arts association bans agent services for minors
(Xinhua) 12:17, September 19, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Association of Performing Arts has urged the entertainment industry to ban entertainment agents from providing services for the underaged.
Strict measures should regulate minors' participation throughout the entertainment production process, and specific new mechanisms must censor underage-featured contents, said the association. It has set up a committee in charge of related issues.
It also called for efforts to prohibit enticing minors to spend money on entertainment services and set up refunding mechanisms for minors' reward money to online videos and live-streaming shows.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China's culture ministry pushes for stricter entertainment regulations
- Regulation of entertainment sector for sound growth of industry, young people: central authorities
- China to rectify irregularities in entertainment industry
- China intensifies crackdown on malpractices in entertainment fandoms
- China to blacklist karaoke tracks containing harmful content
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.