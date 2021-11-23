China-ASEAN cooperation to be enhanced in all dimensions: Thai PM

November 23, 2021

BANGKOK, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Monday that the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China will enhance cooperation in all dimensions.

Speaking at a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations via video link, Prayut said that in the past decades, this platform has been a major pillar for promotion of durable peace and shared prosperity in the region.

Last year, ASEAN and China became each other's top trading partner and they jointly battled the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic downturn. Prayut highlighted these significant developments as fundamental for forging closer partnership in the future.

Prayut also praised the Chinese leader's vision of "building a community with a shared future for mankind," saying that the vision demonstrates China's commitment to addressing the common challenges and creating a liveable world, and is in line with ASEAN's vision to promote a resilient community and win-win cooperation.

He suggested that ASEAN countries can learn from China's achievement on poverty alleviation and sustainable agriculture, and expressed his support to China's constructive role in narrowing development gaps both in ASEAN and the sub-regions.

