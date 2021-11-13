China's Hong Kong supports multilateralism in overcoming global crisis: Carrie Lam
HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Friday that Hong Kong will unequivocally support multilateralism and international cooperation in overcoming the global public health crisis and delivering an inclusive and sustainable recovery.
Addressing the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting held in New Zealand via video link, Lam said "one way of doing this is to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization."
"One important lesson we have learned from this global public health crisis is that efforts in achieving a full-fledged economic recovery must go hand in hand with unimpeded progress towards the sustainable development goals, not one after another," she said.
Having overcome severe political challenges with the staunch support of the central government, Hong Kong has formulated an array of initiatives to support the achievement of sustainable development goals, Lam said.
On tackling climate change, Hong Kong is fulfilling its pledge to phase out coal for daily electricity generation by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, she said.
"We look forward to joining hands with all APEC economies in building an inclusive Asia-Pacific region that will bring benefits to all."
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, starting booster shots for eligible group
- Feature: How does "Double Eleven" spark shopping boom in Hong Kong?
- Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases
- Hong Kong sees decrease in poor population in 2020 with HKSAR gov't policy intervention: report
- Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case, with no local infections for 30 days
- Mainland, Hong Kong working toward resumption of quarantine-free travel: spokesperson
- Prima facie evidence of illegal assembly case involving Jimmy Lai stands: HK court
- Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases
- Hong Kong watchdog urges caution after U.S. Fed votes to taper
- Booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.