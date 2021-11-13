China's Hong Kong supports multilateralism in overcoming global crisis: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 10:29, November 13, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Friday that Hong Kong will unequivocally support multilateralism and international cooperation in overcoming the global public health crisis and delivering an inclusive and sustainable recovery.

Addressing the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting held in New Zealand via video link, Lam said "one way of doing this is to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization."

"One important lesson we have learned from this global public health crisis is that efforts in achieving a full-fledged economic recovery must go hand in hand with unimpeded progress towards the sustainable development goals, not one after another," she said.

Having overcome severe political challenges with the staunch support of the central government, Hong Kong has formulated an array of initiatives to support the achievement of sustainable development goals, Lam said.

On tackling climate change, Hong Kong is fulfilling its pledge to phase out coal for daily electricity generation by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, she said.

"We look forward to joining hands with all APEC economies in building an inclusive Asia-Pacific region that will bring benefits to all."

