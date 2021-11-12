Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, starting booster shots for eligible group

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam takes the third-dose vaccination in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 11, 2021. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Thursday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,377.

The newly reported cases are imported cases that involved mutant strains. The patients comprise two males and one female, aged 33 to 62 years.

A total of 39 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.65 million people, or 69.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.46 million people, or 66.3 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Beginning from Thursday, a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government expects the third-dose vaccination for the groups to cover about 1.86 million people.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (C), Secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government Patrick Nip (L) and Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan pose for a photo and call on Hong Kong residents to actively get the COVID-19 vaccine jab in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2021. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (C) communicates with COVID-19 vaccine recipients in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2021. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

