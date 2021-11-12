China provides humanitarian aid to South Sudan for flood response

Xinhua) 08:15, November 12, 2021

JUBA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan said Thursday it has donated 500,000 U.S. dollars in cash and 4,000 tons of food relief as part of emergency humanitarian aid to the flood-affected people in South Sudan.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, said during his working visit to Panyagor, Jonglei on Wednesday, that the donation is part of China's support to the South Sudanese government for flood response.

"The Chinese government has provided 500,000 dollars in cash donation to the South Sudanese government for flood relief. The 4,000 tons of emergency food aid will arrive soon from China," the embassy said in a statement issued in Juba.

About 760,000 South Sudanese have been affected by floods that have caused havoc in the country.

The Chinese embassy said it is collaborating with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to implement a "panda pack" project in Jonglei, eastern part of South Sudan, adding that it will provide more than 1,800 school bags including stationeries for school students.

