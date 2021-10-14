Ninth batch of Chinese medical team begins work in South Sudan

Xinhua) 09:27, October 14, 2021

JUBA, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The ninth batch of the Chinese medical team that recently arrived in South Sudan has already commenced work in the world's youngest republic.

Isaac Maker, director of Juba Teaching Hospital where the Chinese medics are stationed, hailed both their predecessor and the current team for contributing enormously to South Sudan's health sector.

"These people are helping the hospital tremendously, they are making a big change in management of patients of Juba Teaching Hospital. Some of the departments were not there at all, they were started by the Chinese and that is why we want them to continue," Maker told Xinhua in Juba Wednesday.

The ninth batch from east China's Anhui Province arrived on Sept. 6 in South Sudan, replacing the eighth batch of Chinese medical team.

Maker disclosed that the presence of Chinese medical doctors has helped South Sudanese healthcare personnel to improve on their work ethic, in addition to acquiring valuable knowledge.

"There are things we cannot achieve they (Chinese) are not only treating, but they are teaching our doctors how to treat some of these diseases, you know medicine in China is more advanced than what we have in South Sudan," said Maker.

Ding Zhen, general surgeon and team leader of the ninth batch of Chinese medical team, said their presence in South Sudan accords them the opportunity to serve South Sudanese and also promote relations between the two countries.

"We plan to do daily clinical consultation, operation for the patients including training and sharing knowledge with local doctors. We will also donate medicines and equipment annually," said Ding.

Zhang Ming Yuan, a gynecologist, said they are hoping to create a friendly relationship with South Sudanese citizens.

"We have already done some screening for cervical cancer among women. I think this kind of check-up is very important because it helps detect the problem, and allows treatment to start earlier on than when cervical cancer is at its worst stage," said Zhang.

Chinese medical doctors have been treating patients and also training local doctors over the years since the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)