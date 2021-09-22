Tanzania's Zanzibar decorates Chinese medical team with special medals for outstanding work

Xinhua) 09:53, September 22, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Tuesday decorated 21 doctors of the Chinese medical team with medals in recognition of their outstanding work in delivering medical services on the Islands.

President Mwinyi decorated the Chinese medical doctors with the medals at the end of their 12-month medical services in the Zanzibar archipelago at a colorful ceremony held at Zanzibar's State House.

The president thanked the People's Republic of China for dispatching medical teams to Zanzibar since 1964, saying the Chinese medical teams have helped in strengthening the health system in Zanzibar, saving the lives of hundreds of people.

He said the team also helped in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that China also donated vaccines for frontline workers, including health workers and those working in the tourism industry.

Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Zanzibar's Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender, and Children, said the 21 Chinese specialist doctors worked at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Unguja and Abdulla Mzee Hospital in Pemba.

"The Chinese doctors worked shoulder to shoulder with local doctors sharing their knowledge and skills," said Mazrui.

He said during the past 12 months, the Chinese doctors saved quite a number of emergencies and critically ill patients, conducted dozens of complicated surgeries successfully and practiced more than 100 new medical techniques in Zanzibar.

"They also carried out outreach clinic by providing free medical consultation and medicines to the elderly homes and remote villages," said the minister.

He said the 31st batch of the Chinese medical team is expected to arrive in Zanzibar on Wednesday to replace the 30th batch that has completed its work.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)