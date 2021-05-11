Laotians appreciate Chinese medical team's timely help to combat COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:30, May 11, 2021

Experts of a Chinese medical team visit a COVID-19 testing site in Vientiane, Laos, May 7, 2021. (Photo by Nong Lichun/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Lao people have expressed their heartfelt thanks to a Chinese medical team as the Chinese experts have been working closely with their Lao counterparts to assist in the country's fight against COVID-19.

A team of anti-epidemic professionals sent by the Chinese government to Laos, along with medical materials, arrived here on May 4, to help Laos fighting the pandemic.

"It warms my heart to see that the Chinese government took the concerns of Laos as its own and the Chinese team has acted swiftly and effectively," Phouvieng Phetchalern, 28, a resident of the Lao capital Vientiane, told Xinhua.

Phouvieng said that China's timely delivery of the medical supplies and the arrival of Chinese medical experts helping fight COVID-19 outbreak in Laos have demonstrated the profound friendship between the two countries.

She added, "I am impressed by China's speed in fighting COVID-19. We should learn from them!"

The Chinese specialists will help the Lao side in upgrading the precaution and treatment scheme, improving the technical level and response capabilities, studying the trend of the epidemic and making corresponding recommendations.

Loun Vongviengkham, a 20-year-old student in the Lao capital Vientiane, told Xinhua that Chinese medics have won over his heart with their dedication to assisting Laos fight COVID-19.

"I saw pictures of Chinese medical team when visiting designated hospitals and temporary field hospitals to assist in treating COVID-19 patients. It really touched my heart. They deserve our applause," Loun said.

The Chinese medical expert team has been coordinating with the Lao Ministry of Health and participating in regular disease prevention and control meetings, as well as on-site working conferences.

The team has visited designated hospitals and field hospitals to help cure COVID-19 patients, assist with virus sample collection, and visit labs and border checkpoints.

"I sincerely thanks the Chinese government, military and people for providing timely and invaluable support in the fight against the pandemic," Latsamy Chanthalard, a 23-year-old woman, a local resident, told Xinhua on Sunday.

"I hope this assistance will help Laos in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. I hope this pandemic will soon come to an end and life will return to normal," Latsamy said.

The aid shipment from China included COVID-19 testing kits, protective clothing and face masks, among others, along with Chinese medical experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics and laboratory testing.

Additionally, many people expressed their appreciation to the Chinese experts' assistance on social media platforms.

A netizen named Maitham Thavonekham said, "Welcome to Laos and thank you for your continued support."

"Thank you from the bottom of our heart, such a good timing for this difficult situation. We won't forget your great support," said Sylvia Keo.

Laos has been seeing a surge of COVID-19 infections recently. The country confirmed 69 new cases and its first COVID-19 death on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,302.

Laos detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)