Xi exchanges congratulations with South Sudanese president on 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 11:14, July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

