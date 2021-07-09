Home>>
Xi exchanges congratulations with South Sudanese president on 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 11:14, July 09, 2021
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
