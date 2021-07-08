Research center on Xi's thought on ecological progress established

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2021 shows a view of a scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai Lake is key to maintaining the ecological balance in western China. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced the establishment of a research center on Xi Jinping's thought on ecological progress under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

The center, approved by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is a major strategic move to encourage all Party members and the whole society to thoroughly study and implement Xi's thought on ecological progress, according to the inaugural meeting held in Beijing.

The meeting called for scientific planning, high-standard design, efficient leadership and work mechanism for the center, and stressed efforts to form a team of high-end experts to lead the study, research and publicity of the Party's innovative theory.

The center should also strive to make continuous breakthroughs in the study of major issues and actively promote academic innovation, the meeting said, stressing efforts to turn theories into practices to support the country's environmental protection.

