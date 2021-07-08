Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Russian president over passenger plane crash
(Xinhua) 16:50, July 08, 2021
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent crash of a passenger plane.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates 5th anniversary of South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, ISSCAD
- Xi's pledges, proposals resonate across world
- Research center on Xi's thought on ecological progress established
- Full Text: Keynote address by Xi Jinping at CPC and World Political Parties Summit
- Xi urges China, Greece to set example in mutual trust, win-win cooperation
- Xi says sound China-Czech ties accord with trend of times
- Xi Jinping on remembering history, cherishing peace
- Xi urges world political parties to shoulder responsibility for pursuit of people's wellbeing, progress of mankind
- China will never seek hegemony: Xi
- Xi calls for joint opposition to practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.