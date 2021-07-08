Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 08, 2021

Home>>

Xi extends condolences to Russian president over passenger plane crash

(Xinhua) 16:50, July 08, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent crash of a passenger plane.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories