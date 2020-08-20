Chinese medical expert team in South Sudan for anti-virus mission

A health worker checks temperature of a member of Chinese medical team at Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Aug. 19, 2020. A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in South Sudan on Wednesday to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gale Julius/Xinhua)

JUBA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in South Sudan on Wednesday to strengthen the east African nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-member team from China's Anhui Province consists of experts in the fields including laboratory technology, infection, insensitive care, public health, and nursing.

During their nine-day mission, the Chinese medics will share knowledge and experience with senior South Sudanese government officials, local health experts, medical institutions and also train South Sudanese medical staff on COVID-19 response.

"We hope together with our African friends, we will put efforts and enhance the war against COVID-19," Team leader Liang Chaozhao said upon arrival in Juba.

The Chinese government also donated medical supplies for COVID-19 response in South Sudan.

Elizabeth Achuei Yol, South Sudan's health minister, said the Chinese medical aid came at the right time when the country's fragile health system is grappling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of my country to the Chinese people and government, thank you so much because you have been supportive to the people of South Sudan and we appreciate whatever we get from you," Achuei said.

The medical experts were accompanied by the eighth batch of the Chinese medical team to South Sudan. The 15-member team will provide free medical service in the conflict-torn country for one year.

Hua Ning, Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, said the arrival of the medical experts demonstrated China's continued support to South Sudan's health sector.

"This is a concrete action to implement the results of relevant conferences and promote the China-Africa community of shared health. We will never forget the strong solidarity and support South Sudan has extended to China during this most difficult time of our battle against the pandemic," Hua said.

The Chinese envoy said the medical experts will boost South Sudan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Sudan's total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 2,494. It had reported 47 deaths and 1,290 recoveries as of Tuesday.