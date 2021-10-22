Chinese medics provide free healthcare services at South Sudan orphanage

Xinhua) 09:52, October 22, 2021

JUBA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The ninth batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan on Wednesday visited a children's home to provide psychosocial support and free medical care services.

Members of the Chinese medical team also brought milk, biscuits, and bottles of purified drinking water to 61 disadvantaged children at the orphanage.

Ding Zhen, head of the ninth batch of the Chinese medical team in South Sudan, said they visited the orphanage to express love and solidarity with the disadvantaged children.

He said the medics are delighted to offer free treatment to all South Sudanese citizens irrespective of age, gender or social status.

Angelo Kenyi Samuel, director of the Juba Orphanage Center, thanked the Chinese medics for the overwhelming support they rendered to the center since the arrival of the first batch in 2013.

