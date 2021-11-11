University archaeological classes move to on-site location at ancient historical site in N China

Aerial photo of the archaeological site in Xia county, Shanxi province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Junior students from the School of Archaeology at northeast China's Jilin University have recently engaged themselves in a practical study program that ran for more than 100 days at an archaeological site in Xia county, north China's Shanxi province.

The Shicun site located in Xia county is an early settlement site for the Yangshao culture, a Neolithic culture that existed extensively along the Yellow River in China, and has been excavated on a large scale.

Since 2019, the School of Archaeology of Jilin University has established a large and well-equipped field archaeology practice and teaching base in Xia county. During this period, archaeologists unearthed a large number of cultural relics, providing important historical materials for the study of the social formation, physical characteristics and genetic relationship of the early residents of the Yangshao culture.

