China lists top 100 archaeology findings of past century

A painted pottery basin is displayed at Yangshao Culture Museum. [LI AN/XINHUA]

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has revealed the top 100 archaeology findings of the past century as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of modern archaeology, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The findings were made public Monday by the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) at the opening ceremony of the third Chinese Archaeology Congress in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, said the newspaper.

Excavation of the Yangshao site in the city started in October 1921, marking the beginning of modern archaeology in China. The Yangshao Culture, widely known for its advanced pottery-making technology, originated on the middle reaches of the Yellow River and is considered an important stream of Chinese civilization.

In addition to the Yangshao site, archaeological discoveries including the Zhoukoudian site in the suburbs of Beijing, the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Emperor Qinshihuang's mausoleum in northwest China's Shaanxi Province were also included in the list.

While addressing the conference, Song Xinchao, deputy director of the NCHA, vowed that the administration will improve working conditions for archaeologists and cooperate with universities to train more experts for positions where they are urgently needed, according to the newspaper.

