Xi signs order to promulgate regulations on military equipment procurement

Xinhua) 08:14, November 02, 2021

A formation of special operation equipment takes part in a military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate a set of regulations on military equipment procurement.

Focusing on war preparedness and combat capabilities, the regulations are the basic rules governing military equipment procurement.

The regulations, comprising 42 articles in eight chapters, took effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

