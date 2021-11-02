Full text: Written Statement by Xi Jinping at the World Leaders Summit

Xinhua) 08:11, November 02, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a written statement to the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

Full text: Written Statement by Xi Jinping at the World Leaders Summit

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)