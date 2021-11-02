Home>>
Full text: Written Statement by Xi Jinping at the World Leaders Summit
(Xinhua) 08:11, November 02, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered a written statement to the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
Full text: Written Statement by Xi Jinping at the World Leaders Summit
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Action" -- highlight of Xi's remarks at G20 Rome summit
- Xi calls for balancing environmental protection, economic development
- Xi's article on building firm ideals, convictions to be published
- Xi calls for concrete actions to jointly address global challenges
- Xi says developed countries must honor funding commitments to developing countries on addressing climate change
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.