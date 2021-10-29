Home>>
Number of Chinese elite blind football players grows
(Xinhua) 16:56, October 29, 2021
Tang Zhihua (L) wears the captain's armband under the help of Zhang Jian before a match in China's 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, in Shaanxi, China, on Oct. 23, 2021. This year, many blind football players who have international match and Paralympic experience competed in China's 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 8th National Special Olympics in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, which shows the growth in number of Chinese elite blind football players. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Devoted football fan from Guizhou put on screen during UEFA Nations League final
- Highlights of Serie A football matches
- MLS football match: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers
- Chinese women's football team exits Tokyo Olympics after lopsided defeat against Netherlands
- China women's football team resumes training in Japan after long travel
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.