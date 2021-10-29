Number of Chinese elite blind football players grows

Xinhua) 16:56, October 29, 2021

Tang Zhihua (L) wears the captain's armband under the help of Zhang Jian before a match in China's 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, in Shaanxi, China, on Oct. 23, 2021. This year, many blind football players who have international match and Paralympic experience competed in China's 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 8th National Special Olympics in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, which shows the growth in number of Chinese elite blind football players. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

