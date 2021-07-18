China women's football team resumes training in Japan after long travel

Xinhua) 13:59, July 18, 2021

TOKYO, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's football team began training in Japan with a recovery session on Sunday after some 20 hours of travel to Miyagi Prefecture, where the team will play its two group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

China arrived at Narita International Airport from Beijing by chartered flight on Saturday afternoon, before heading straight to Miyagi Prefecture.

Upon arrival in Japan, head coach Jia Xiuquan told Xinhua that the team was in good spirits despite their lengthy journey, and that they were looking forward to fully demonstrating the team's capability in an effort to achieve a good result.

China resumed training on Sunday morning with a recovery session focusing on stretching. The team is scheduled for an on-pitch training session in the afternoon.

China is drawn in Group F along with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia, with the team's first match against Brazil on Wednesday, July 21.

