IOC holds Executive Board Briefing in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 13:23, July 18, 2021
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (back C), IOC Spokesperson Mark Adams (back L) and IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi (back R) listen to a journalist's questions during an IOC Executive Board Briefing at the Main Press Center (MPC) of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, July 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
