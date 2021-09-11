Home>>
MLS football match: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers
(Xinhua) 15:57, September 11, 2021
|Vancouver Whitecaps' goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau saves the ball during an MLS football match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Portland Timbers at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Soong/Xinhua)
