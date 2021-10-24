Home>>
Lanzhou supplies TCM for COVID-19 prevention and control
(Xinhua) 10:39, October 24, 2021
People queue up to get decoctions for COVID-19 prevention and control at Gansu Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 23, 2021. Pharmacists of the hospital are busy providing decoctions for COVID-19 prevention and control to individuals under medical quarantine and medical workers at the frontline. The hospital also offered the decoctions to local residents for free at the outpatient hall. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
