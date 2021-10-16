Home>>
Means of production prices rise in China
(Xinhua) 15:30, October 16, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Most of capital goods monitored by the Chinese government registered higher prices in early October compared with late September, official data showed.
Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 37 reported rising prices during the period, 10 registered lower prices, while three saw prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Hog prices dropped 5.4 percent in early October compared with that in late September.
The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.
