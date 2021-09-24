Means of production prices rise in China

Xinhua) 15:24, September 24, 2021

Workers operate at the finished products storage area of a workshop producing high-end automotive steel plates in a local subsidiary of the Shougang Group in Qianan City of north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Most of capital goods monitored by the Chinese government registered higher prices in mid-September compared with early September, official data showed Friday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 40 reported rising prices during the period, eight registered lower prices, while two saw prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices dropped 8.1 percent in mid-September compared with that in early September.

The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

