Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrated in Khartoum, Sudan

Xinhua) 14:35, October 15, 2021

Sudanese are seen in celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi or al-Mawlid, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

