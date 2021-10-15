Home>>
Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrated in Khartoum, Sudan
(Xinhua) 14:35, October 15, 2021
Sudanese are seen in celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi or al-Mawlid, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)
