Fashion show held in cotton field in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:09, October 13, 2021

A child model presents a clothing creation during a fashion show in a cotton field in Changji city, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

A fashion show showcasing children’s apparel, women’s wear and men’s wear was staged in a cotton field at a national agricultural technology park in Changji city, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 10.

During the fashion show, models presented creations made from the region’s high-quality cotton, which have been certified by the China Cotton Industry Alliance (CCIA).

The fashion show aims to promote research into the planting of high-quality cotton while boosting the development of the overall cotton industry. It was held alongside the first high-quality cotton auction hosted by the CCIA.

