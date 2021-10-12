Xinjiang government refutes Western lies about human rights

Xinhua) 09:41, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Monday refuted the lies fabricated by the United States and some other Western countries about human rights in the region with evidence and facts.

At the recent 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, some Western countries made groundless accusations against China over Xinjiang-related issues based on disinformation, rumors, and lies, said Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson with the regional government, at a press conference in Beijing.

They used "human rights in Xinjiang" as a pretext to wantonly interfere in China's domestic affairs, Xu said.

The so-called "mass violations of human rights" claim is built on false information, one-sided stories, and is intended to frame China, said Xu.

The press conference invited representatives from the general public in Xinjiang to present, via video link, strong evidence of human rights progress in the region.

Memet Jume, vice president of the Xinjiang Islamic Institute and imam of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, showed a plaque of the mosque, countering the lie posted on the social media account of the U.S. Embassy in China claiming that the "100-year-plus-old plaque" was gone as a result of the "Chinese government's suppression of Islam in Xinjiang."

But the truth is the plaque, which actually originated in 1982, had undergone some repair work and moved from the entrance of the mosque to an outer wall of the main prayer hall where it is sheltered by a canopy, according to the imam.

Relating their own life experiences and stories via video link, representatives from Aksu and Hotan also denounced the lies of the cotton farm "forced labor" as well as "violations of the rights and interests of ethnic minority women."

Xinjiang is a key battlefield in the fight against terrorism and extremism in China. From 1990 to the end of 2016, Xinjiang witnessed thousands of violent and terrorist activities, which caused great casualties and property losses.

Through a slew of measures, including setting up vocational education and training centers, Xinjiang has achieved major progress in the undertaking. The region has reported no violent terrorist cases for more than four years.

"The international community has not been deceived by the cliches spread by a few countries," said Xu.

At the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan delivered a joint statement on behalf of 65 countries in support of China, he said.

Six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council have also issued a joint letter supporting China's position. More than 20 countries have expressed their support to China in their national statements.

Altogether, nearly 100 countries have expressed their understanding and support for China's policy and position regarding Xinjiang in different ways, Xu noted.

These rational voices fully show the international community's support, said Xu.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)