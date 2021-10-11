Xinjiang border port handles 4,900 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 13:06, October 11, 2021

URUMQI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has handled 4,900 China-Europe freight trains this year as of Sunday, according to local railway authorities.

The railway department of Horgos said that, from January to September, the port handled 4,748 China-Europe freight trains, up 34.3 percent year on year.

The total rail freight volume in Horgos, China's closest port to Central Asia and Europe by land transport, reached 6.8 million tonnes, up 48.5 percent year on year. This included an export freight volume of more than 3.9 million tonnes, up 32.7 percent year on year.

There are currently 44 freight train lines passing through the port, linking 45 cities in 18 countries.

Alataw Pass, another major rail port in Xinjiang, handled 4,510 China-Europe freight trains between Jan. 1 and Oct. 6 this year, said local railway authorities.

